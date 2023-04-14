Proposals would move Michgan to clean energy by 2035

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is a new push to fight climate change and lower utility bills across Michigan. Lawmakers introducing a plan that will help people, businesses, and utilities cut carbon emissions.

The Lansing Southside Community Coalition Community Center saved more than $4,000 since installing panels last year.

“Any kind of savings we can have that’s sustainable, permanent, savings. We can turn it back into programs which is our mission,” said David Wiener.

Senate Democrats want to see more of these kinds of projects across the state with proposals offering incentives for carbon-neutral projects.

Under the proposals, utilities would also have until 2035 to get rid of greenhouse gas emissions from power plants.

“Renewable energy has become so affordable that it’s allowing us to make these changes,” said Sen. Sam Singh, (D) East Lansing.

Consumers Energy said it is already on track to shut down its coal plants before the proposed deadline.

“That’s a very aggressive time table but we are moving in that direction and are confident that we are going to be replacing coal and carbon-emitting generation with solar and wind,” said Brian Wheeler, Consumers Energy spokesman.

But some areas aren’t moving as fast. Thursday, the Clinton County Planning Commission decided to stop accepting utility-scale solar and wind development applications for a year. The county will work on changing its ordinance before taking applications again.

It doesn’t stop people from putting solar panels on their own homes, something Wiener is hoping people will do.

“People can save up to 30% of the costs and in some cases even more by doing this kind of work to their home,” said Wiener.

The proposals would also encourage people to save electricity by expanding programs, which utility companies use, to help homeowners cut their energy usage.

