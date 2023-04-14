Police investigating vandalism at BWL Construction site

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are investigating a vandalism at the construction site for a new Lansing Board of Water and Light substation on Pleasant Grove Rd., just south of Benjamin F. Davis Park in Lansing.

A representative from BWL tells News 10 workers arrived on scene to find some of their equipment damaged.

According to BWL, the suspects used an excavator to tip over vehicles and damage their trailers.

Police have not yet found a suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for updates.

