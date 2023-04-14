Nessel requests remaining Nassar records from MSU Board

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Attorney General Dana Nessel formally renewed the request for all remaining documents regarding the department’s investigation of Larry Nassar.

About 6,000 documents that were previously requested remain withheld by the university.

Nessel appealed for the full and unredacted release of “the remaining documents our office requested and to fulfill its stated pledge to continue cooperating with the investigation through its conclusion.”

According to the Attorney General’s Office, The Michigan State University (MSU) Board of Trustees is compromised of new members and leadership since the start of the year.

