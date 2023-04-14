Nearing record highs entering the weekend and Friday’s headlines

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Temperatures will be close to record highs as we head into the weekend. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has what we can expect in the forecast. Plus Maureen Halliday has the top trending headlines.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 14, 2023

  • Average High: 57º Average Low 36º
  • Lansing Record High: 83° 1883
  • Lansing Record Low: 19° 1885
  • Jackson Record High: 84º 1936
  • Jackson Record Low: 20º 1950

