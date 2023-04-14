NBA hands Hornets free agent Miles Bridges 30-game suspension

The suspension comes as the league concludes its investigation into Bridges’ domestic violence case.
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) brings the ball up court during an NBA basketball...
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) brings the ball up court during an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)(Rusty Jones | AP)
By Luke Tucker
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WBTV) - The NBA has concluded its investigation into Charlotte Hornets free agent Miles Bridges’ domestic violence case, and handed down a resulting 30-game suspension without pay for the 25-year-old forward.

The suspension comes after Bridges allegedly assaulted his girlfriend in front of their two children in Los Angeles on June 27, 2022.

Bridges was charged with multiple offenses, but plead no contest to a felony domestic violence charge in November, and had the other charges dismissed.

In the wake of the investigation, he missed the entire 2022-23 season, and was not signed to an NBA contract.

Because of that, the NBA considered 20 games of the suspension already served, meaning he will only miss 10 games in the upcoming season if he is signed.

The charges came after Bridges’ best season as a pro, in which he averaged 20.2 points and seven rebounds per game.

He has spent the entirety of his four-year career with Charlotte after being acquired in a draft-night trade with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2018.

Prior to the alleged domestic violence incident last offseason, the Hornets had extended a qualifying offer to Bridges, which would have served as essentially a one-year deal had Bridges signed it.

They did not rescind the offer following the charges, but allowed the offer to expire in October.

At this time, Bridges’ future with the Hornets remains unclear.

