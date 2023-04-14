In My View: Coach Tucker keeps QB decision under wraps

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Who knows how many fans will show up for Michigan State’s spring football game on Saturday? There is never a mammoth crowd, even though Coach Mel Tucker wants his players to practice in game conditions in front of fans.

This will be a glorified scrimmage, and in my mind, the three quarterbacks will be desperately trying to impress enough to become the starter on September 2nd against CMU.

My guess is Tucker will not announce a quarterback until the week of the game, so as not to lose any of the three in the transfer portal. Then, I’ll guess Payton Thorne gets the starting nod again. But with the first two games likely to be easy wins against CMU and Richmond, all three quarterbacks will get a look, and then a true starter will be chosen for the first big game on September 16th against Washington.

