MSU DL Itayvion ‘Tank’ Brown arraigned on felony charge, dismissed from team

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University defensive lineman Itayvion Brown was arraigned in Judge Greenwalt’s district court on a felony gun charge Friday.

Brown faces one felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon under the influence from an incident on March 17.

His next court date is April 28.

Michigan State Athletics said in a statement “Itayvion Brown was dismissed from the Michigan State football team last month and did not participate in spring practice. Previously, he had been indefinitely suspended from team activities beginning in late February.”

Brown was one of the seven players charged in the tunnel fight at Michigan Stadium last October.

