Missing Grand Ledge woman located, found safe

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The search has ended for the missing 26-year-old woman from Grand Ledge with the “mentality of 7-9-year old and fetal alcohol syndrome,” according to police.

Grand Ledge Police reported Friday Lora Woodard was found safe.

Woodward went missing at around 10 p.m. on March 30 near the intersection of Seminary and Spring Streets.

Police said she left her home on foot and walked to an area where a silver van was seen on camera.

According to police, no crime was committed, and no further information will be provided out of respect for Woodward’s privacy.

