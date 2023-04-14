Michigan gun reform draws mixed responses across state

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In the wake of the shooting at Michigan State University two months ago that left three students dead and five critically injured, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law a package of bills aimed at curbing gun violence in the state of Michigan.

The signing ceremony took place at Spartan Stadium and included bills requiring the safe storage of firearms and expanding background checks for all gun sales.

Previously, only handgun sales required a background check, but the new law now requires a background check for any and all firearm sales. Additionally, gun owners who live with anyone under the age of 18 are now required to store their guns in a locked box that only the gun owner can open.

The reaction to these new laws has been mixed, with both Democrats and Republicans voicing their opinions. Democratic Senator Rosemary Mayer expressed support on Twitter, stating, “Finally, we are able to do our job, pass legislation, and take the first steps to manage this out-of-control gun violence situation in Michigan.”

However, Republican Senator Joseph Bellino called the bill “severely flawed” and said the bills “will give people a sense of false security, all while infringing on everyone’s right to own a firearm to hunt or even defend themselves.”

Dale Howe, a gun safety teacher, expressed doubts about the effectiveness of the new laws.

“I think they’re trying to fix the wrong thing,” Howe said. “More laws aren’t going to change how more people who don’t follow the laws are going to behave.”

Howe also voiced concerns about the implementation of the laws, particularly with regard to red flag laws and the criteria for determining someone’s danger level.

“The idea is nice. If you appear to be sufficiently dangerous somebody should be able to come collect your guns, but who defines what sufficiently dangerous is and what’s the process involved for that?” Howe asked.

On the other hand, Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt believes that these common-sense laws will make a difference.

“It definitely is going to make a difference, as far as kids getting their parents’ guns or kids getting guns and going out and doing shootings,” Zyburt said.

The new laws will not go into effect until after the legislative session ends in December. The next item on the legislature’s agenda for gun safety proposals includes raising the age to buy a firearm and implementing a waiting period between gun sales.

