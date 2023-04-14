Kalamazoo man to face trial for 2005 alleged sexual assault

The Kalamazoo man is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in 2005.
Shawn Hopkins, 37, is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl at a music recording...
Shawn Hopkins, 37, is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl at a music recording studio in Kalamazoo.(Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's Office)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Kalamazoo man was bound over to stand trial for an alleged sexual assault from 2005, announced Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Shawn Hopkins, 37, is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl at a music recording studio in Kalamazoo.

Hopkins faces two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree.

8th District Court Judge Becket Jones heard testimonies from:

  • The now 31-year-old victim
  • The forensic nurse who treated her and collected her evidence in 2005.
  • An investigator with the Kalamazoo County Sexual Assault Kit Initiative

The victim said Hopkins gave her alcohol and marijuana, took her into a dark room and sexually assaulted her.

The victim reported the alleged assault to her family, police and the forensic nurse the day after the incident.

A suspect DNA profile was developed in 2005, but the suspect’s identity remained unknown until April 2022.

Based on the victim’s testimony and other evidence presented at the preliminary exam, Hopkins was bound to stand trial later in the 9th Circuit Court.

Hopkins may face up to life in prison.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

