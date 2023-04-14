Former Lansing McLaren hospitals to auction furniture, electronics, equipment

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The remaining equipment from the former McLaren Pennsylvania and Greenlawn Hospital campuses will soon go on sale.

The items will go on sale beginning Thursday, April 20.

Former Lansing McLaren hospital campuses to auction off remaining equipment (Biddergy.com)

Greenlawn and Pennsylvania campuses closed last year after McLaren Greater Lansing’s new facility opened.

Items for sale include:

Office furniture

Kitchen equipment

Medical equipment

Supplies

Facility equipment

Storage racking

Electronics

All items will be sold on Biddergy.com on April 20 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and can be inspected prior to the auction.

People can view items from phase 1 at 2727 S. Pennsylvania Avenue in Lansing on April 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Removal of sold items at the Pennsylvania campus will be on:

April 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

April 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those who do not have computer access and want to participate in the auction, contact Biddergy.com at (866) 260-1611 for more information.

