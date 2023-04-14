From East Lansing to Cali. disaster relief

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Entire communities in California, were destroyed by flooding and landslides.

When the people impacted by natural disasters have nothing but clothes on their backs, the Red Cross provides a safe space to stay and recover.

Lori Shader-Patterson from East Lansing flies across the country to provide that help. Recently returned to Mid-Michigan from California, where she was providing disaster relief. She volunteers with the Red Cross to run shelters when natural disasters strike. California isn’t the first time she’s done this, but she says the work is so rewarding, it won’t be her last.

“The hugs that you get, and the smiles that you get, and the kids that will come up and give you a squeeze... words can’t express how you feel about that,” said Shader-Patterson.

Shader-Patterson is Michigan’s leader for mass care efforts with the Red Cross and has run shelters for disaster relief in a number of states.

“I do sheltering because I love it,” said Shader-Patterson.

Most recently she returned from California, where she provided essentials like a dry place to sleep, warm meals, clothing, and diapers, as well as physical and mental health care.

Just before that, she was in Florida to do the same thing following Hurricane Ian.

“We used to have seasons you know. They had hurricane season and they had freezing weather seasons and now it’s almost non-stop, and it’s not just in one area of the country, it’s many many more areas of the country,” said Shader-Patterson.

She says people come into the shelters overwhelmed, with very little if anything to their name. Shell was shocked by their homes and communities being destroyed, separated from their loved ones, and disabled by the disasters.

“It’s watching people coming in with some real challenges, and then real hopeful on their way out the door,” said Shader-Patterson.

Once they’ve reached the Red Cross shelters, they’ve found all of the support they can imagine.

“That’s what I love about sheltering. and that’s my deal. that’s what I do, and I really really enjoy it. It’s a delight to see and it’s a wonderful thing.” said Shader-Patterson.

If you’d like to get involved with out-of-state volunteer work with the Red Cross, she says there is some training you have to complete first. You would be accompanied by a mentor for your first trip or two, to ensure a smooth start.

