Unregistered gun seized following traffic stop on I-496

Michigan State Police seized an unregistered gun during an April 12, 2023 traffic stop.
Michigan State Police seized an unregistered gun during an April 12, 2023 traffic stop.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State Police trooper took an unregistered gun off the streets Wednesday.

According to authorities, a traffic stop was conducted on I-496, near Cedar Street, for a moving violation. Police said the driver, a 20-year-old man from Saginaw, had a handgun in the vehicle.

Michigan State Police said the driver did not have a license to carry the gun, nor was the gun registered. The man was taken into custody and lodged at the Lansing Jail.

