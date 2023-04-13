Unregistered gun seized following traffic stop on I-496

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State Police trooper took an unregistered gun off the streets Wednesday.

According to authorities, a traffic stop was conducted on I-496, near Cedar Street, for a moving violation. Police said the driver, a 20-year-old man from Saginaw, had a handgun in the vehicle.

Michigan State Police said the driver did not have a license to carry the gun, nor was the gun registered. The man was taken into custody and lodged at the Lansing Jail.

