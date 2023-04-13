Unregistered gun seized following traffic stop on I-496
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State Police trooper took an unregistered gun off the streets Wednesday.
According to authorities, a traffic stop was conducted on I-496, near Cedar Street, for a moving violation. Police said the driver, a 20-year-old man from Saginaw, had a handgun in the vehicle.
Michigan State Police said the driver did not have a license to carry the gun, nor was the gun registered. The man was taken into custody and lodged at the Lansing Jail.
Read next:
- Missing 65-year-old man found dead in Gratiot County
- City of Jackson announces street construction projects begin Monday
- Caught on camera: Slice by Saddleback burglarized, cash register stolen
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.