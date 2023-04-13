Tommy’s Express gives back to our smallest of friends

By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - WILX is partnering with the Capital Area Diaper Bank the week of April 10th to bring awareness to the diaper/incontinence insecurity that exists right here in our Mid-Michigan community. For the entire week, donations are being collected at the WILX Studios & Tommy’s Express Car Wash.

Tommy’s Express Car Wash has partnered with our Make An Impact campaign more than five times.

The Capital Area Diaper Bank is a non-profit, operated completely by volunteers, that supplies baby diapers and incontinence supplies at no charge to homeless and low-income families, as well as seniors and those with disabilities. The diapers are distributed through a network of community partners agencies, hospitals, and churches. The Diaper Bank normally distributes thousands of diapers per month, but recently many of the shelves have been bare. Throughout the week, you can help by dropping off items at the WILX Studios at 500 American Road in Lansing or Tommy’s Express Car Wash at 3715 W Saginaw St in Lansing.

You can also easily donate through the WILX Amazon Wish List HERE and have your donations shipped directly to the WILX Studios!

The items in need are: Baby Wipes, Diapers (sized 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7), Baby Wash, Lotion, Baby Shampoo and Gentle Ease Formula.

Thank you Mid-Michigan for helping to Make an Impact!

