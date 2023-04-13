Tim Staudt chosen as Michigan Sports Hall of Fame finalist

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - WILX 10’s Tim Staudt is one of six finalists nominated in the media category for the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame.

The Michigan Sports HOF 2023 ballot is now open for public vote. You may cast your vote now through May 12.

The organization recognizes giants of Michigan athletics, both professional and amateur. They’re asking you to pick who deserves the recognition in Michigan sports.

The Hall of Fame was created in 1954 by a group of influential Michiganders, including Lt. Governor Philip A. Hart and Michigan State University Athletic Director Biggie Munn. It is believed to be the oldest State Sports Hall of Fame in the United States, electing its inaugural Class in 1955.

The purpose of the Michigan Sports Hall of fame is not only to recognize great athletes, but great promoters of athletics as well. Barry Sanders, Joe Louis and Gerald Ford (a U of M football player before he did that other thing) appear on the list, alongside people like Hal Schram, a favorite Michigan sports reporter.

