Temps near record highs and a preview of Studio 10
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Temperatures will flirt with record highs for Thursday. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has what we can expect for the rest of the week. Plus Claudia Sella joins the Now Desk with a preview of what’s on Studio 10!
More:
- Near record high temperatures today
- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs gun violence prevention bills into law
- Diplomat: Russia might discuss swap for jailed US reporter
- Comets target success in unconventional sport
- AP sources: FBI wants to speak with Guardsman in leaks probe
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
***If you are a regular user of the WILX News 10 App you may have noticed a change on the Weather Tab. The WILX News App will now take you to the First Alert Weather app for the latest information. If you do not have our First Alert Weather app on your phone or tablet search and download “WILX Weather” on Google Play or the Apple App Store***
ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 13, 2023
- Average High: 57º Average Low 35º
- Lansing Record High: 82° 1941
- Lansing Record Low: 17° 1869
- Jackson Record High: 85º 1941
- Jackson Record Low: 17º 1950
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.