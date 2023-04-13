Temps near record highs and a preview of Studio 10

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Temperatures will flirt with record highs for Thursday. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has what we can expect for the rest of the week. Plus Claudia Sella joins the Now Desk with a preview of what’s on Studio 10!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 13, 2023

  • Average High: 57º Average Low 35º
  • Lansing Record High: 82° 1941
  • Lansing Record Low: 17° 1869
  • Jackson Record High: 85º 1941
  • Jackson Record Low: 17º 1950

