Staudt’s Rising Stars: Maddoc Taszreak

This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Maddoc Taszreak from Grand Ledge.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Maddoc Taszreak from Grand Ledge.

He plays wrestling, football and lacrosse. He loves playing sports and being with his friend, but his first focus is on his academics.

If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE.

