Staudt on Sports LIVE: Vote for Tim!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk where we talk about the possible sale of the Washington Commanders including Magic Johnson, a new helmet for quarterbacks that reduces concussions has been approved by the NFL and NFLPA for use in the upcoming season, and how you can get Tim enshrined in the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame.

AP source: Dan Snyder agrees in principle to $6 billion sale of Washington Commanders

Comets target success in unconventional sport

Tim Staudt chosen as Michigan Sports Hall of Fame finalist

