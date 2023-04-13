Staudt on Sports LIVE: Vote for Tim!

By Krystle Holleman and Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk where we talk about the possible sale of the Washington Commanders including Magic Johnson, a new helmet for quarterbacks that reduces concussions has been approved by the NFL and NFLPA for use in the upcoming season, and how you can get Tim enshrined in the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame.

