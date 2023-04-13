In My View: High hopes for Michigan and Michigan State’s National Title chances

By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Who has a better chance of winning a national title in the 2023-24 college sports season: Michigan’s football team or Michigan State’s basketball team?

Both will be prominently ranked in preseason polls, but for different reasons. Spartan basketball is built around four incoming freshmen to a large extent, while Michigan football has a bevy of veterans returning after back-to-back trips to the Final Four. Both teams will have high optimism and expectations, and wouldn’t it be something if both won national titles?

In My View

