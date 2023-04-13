Michiganders respond to gun reform bill signing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Bills creating a red flag law in Michigan are now one step closer to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk. The House passed the proposal Thursday allowing a judge to temporally take someone’s guns if they are a risk to the community or themselves, sending it back to the Senate.

The vote happened hours after Whitmer signed other gun reforms into law.

Those laws expand background checks for all gun sales and require people to safely lock up their guns, especially in homes where children live.

“We’ve been fighting for this for 15 months, Oxford students. We’re feeling great about where our state is heading in everyday gun violence,” said Dylan Morris, Oxford High School student.

Morris was at Oxford High School when Ethan Crumbly shot and killed four students in November 2021.

Morris said if the safe storage laws signed Thursday were on the books then, that shooting could’ve been prevented.

“The parents were negligent. They left the gun unsecured so their son could easily access the firearm,” said Morris.

The bills were introduced, passed, and signed within two months of the shooting at Michigan State University where three students were killed and five others were hurt. MSU students said more still needs to be done.

“I’m not satisfied. It’s just a start, we have so much work to do before we can really end gun violence,” said Joseph Kesto.

Gun rights advocates agree some changes need to be made. But Tom Lambert at Michigan Open Carry feels the proposals were rushed and won’t work.

“They make a one size fits all line that applies to many situations that absolutely shouldn’t. Because they didn’t take the time to do this right,” said Lambert.

For Morris, Thursday is a day he never thought he’d see.

“Now we’re here, we’re making it happen. This is the floor, not the ceiling,” he said.

While many are celebrating, these laws won’t take effect until after the legislative session ends for the year.

There are more gun reforms proposed in the legislature, including raising the age to buy a gun and adding a waiting period for people who buy guns.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.