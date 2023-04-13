Michigan State University professor works to keep kids out of trouble

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Keeping children out of trouble but in the community - if Dr. Emilie Smith had a motto, it might go something like that.

Michigan State University has launched a new project called the Youth Equity Project, which aims to prevent violence among children in marginalized communities.

Smith is a professor for Michigan State University’s Human Development and Family Studies sector. She wants to understand why some children are being marginalized based on their race, ethnicity, and socio-economic stance.

“What things can we do to help families before they become system involved?” she asked.

That’s the question that has helped inspire Smith’s research. For instance - in Lansing alone - Black children make up 28% of the city’s youth but make up 70% of the juvenile arrests in the city.

“In Lansing, the arrest of Black people is a big issue that we need to address,” Smith said.

After working with local families and organizations as a part of her research, Smith believes there are stereotypes and biases that surround juvenile arrests.

“Maybe we have dealt with them more harshly than was necessary,” Smith said. “And that they might actually make contributions to our society, to work, to our communities that can be really impactful.”

Megyn Forest has seen success in working with children in need - firsthand. She’s the executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters - a nonprofit that works to mentor and inspire youth.

“Our program has proven and is evidence-based, showing increases in attendance, graduation rate, and better relationships with our youth,” Forest said.

Megyn supports the research being done by Dr. Emilie, stating that “bringing to light marginalized youth and what we can do to assist our community to grow and thrive is important.”

Dr. Emilie and her department’s research extend across Detroit, Flint, and Lansing. She believes that by reducing rates of poverty and juvenile arrests and increasing community development, a better atmosphere and better opportunities can be created for children across the board.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.