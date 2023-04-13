MDOT construction projects ongoing, some projected to complete in fall

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You’ve probably been seeing more orange barrels and construction on the roads.

That’s because the Michigan Department of Transportation has a range of projects from big to small, that they’re working on throughout this year.

Some of the larger projects you’ve seen, are on their second or third year of construction.

Trevor Block, a Micihigan Department of Transportation Lansing Construction Engineer explains “for us to add and remove these lane closures all the time, people will be on their commute and have the tendency to zone out, and then is there a lane closure? Is there not? It really adds to the confusion and makes it much less safe.”

MDOT says there is good news. Big Projects Like I-496, I-69 by Charlotte, and US-127 near Mason, will wrap up this year around the month of October or November. Of course, there’s also a massive project continuing this year in Jackson County on I-94.

Take your time and be aware of signs on the roads, that alert you of upcoming construction.

