Lansing to receive nearly $10 million in federal transportation funding

WASHINGTON (WILX) - The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced Thursday that Michigan will receive over $200 million in federal transportation funding.

The FTA published details on the federal funding on April 13 from the total of $14 billion invested nationwide to improve public transportation.

Michigan will receive $201,835,525 from federal funding.

Lansing will receive $9,878,708 from Michigan’s funding.

The goal of the funding is to:

Upgrade stations and tracks

Transition to next-generation buses

Plan and design new transit corridors

Provide specialized service for seniors and riders with disabilities

According to the FTA, at least 28 million people in the U.S. rely on public transit to get to jobs, schools, community services and personal lives.

