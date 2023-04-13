Lansing to receive nearly $10 million in federal transportation funding

$200 million will be allocated statewide from the FTA
Lansing will receive $9.8 million for transit projects, improving transportation options for...
Lansing will receive $9.8 million for transit projects, improving transportation options for people and creating jobs.(Pexels.com)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WILX) - The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced Thursday that Michigan will receive over $200 million in federal transportation funding.

The FTA published details on the federal funding on April 13 from the total of $14 billion invested nationwide to improve public transportation.

Michigan will receive $201,835,525 from federal funding.

Lansing will receive $9,878,708 from Michigan’s funding.

The goal of the funding is to:

  • Upgrade stations and tracks
  • Transition to next-generation buses
  • Plan and design new transit corridors
  • Provide specialized service for seniors and riders with disabilities

According to the FTA, at least 28 million people in the U.S. rely on public transit to get to jobs, schools, community services and personal lives.

