Jackson County farmers recognized with Young Farmers Award

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Chris and Jackie Sanford have been awarded the Young Farmers Award, a contest organized by the Michigan Farm Bureau, which measures agriculture involvement, leadership and achievements.

Jackson County farmers Chris and Jackie Sanford operate Sanford Family Beef, raising beef cattle and pigs, and selling the meat directly to customers from their farm store. Chris also works for Agri-King as a beef and dairy nutritionist, while Jackie is a senior cattle appraiser. Chris stated that they hope to use their platform to educate the community and its youth about the benefits of agriculture and farming.

“Jackie and I were able to purchase from our family in 2019. Our boys Colten and Lane are seventh generation here on the farm,” Chris said. “The farm was purchased back in 1851, so it’s a legacy for our family, and we are continuing it.”

Chris and Jackie Sanford will now participate in the Farm Bureau National Competition.

