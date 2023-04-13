Jackson County farmers recognized with Young Farmers Award

By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Chris and Jackie Sanford have been awarded the Young Farmers Award, a contest organized by the Michigan Farm Bureau, which measures agriculture involvement, leadership and achievements.

Jackson County farmers Chris and Jackie Sanford operate Sanford Family Beef, raising beef cattle and pigs, and selling the meat directly to customers from their farm store. Chris also works for Agri-King as a beef and dairy nutritionist, while Jackie is a senior cattle appraiser. Chris stated that they hope to use their platform to educate the community and its youth about the benefits of agriculture and farming.

“Jackie and I were able to purchase from our family in 2019. Our boys Colten and Lane are seventh generation here on the farm,” Chris said. “The farm was purchased back in 1851, so it’s a legacy for our family, and we are continuing it.”

Chris and Jackie Sanford will now participate in the Farm Bureau National Competition.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed changes to dirt road maintenance raise concerns in Michigan counties
A dog named Coco is recovering from apparent alcohol withdrawal.
Dog suffering from alcohol withdrawal recovering at animal shelter
Police are asking the public to stay away from an active police scene located at the Walmart in...
Police situation at Owosso Walmart resolved
Police said before they arrived at the scene, they were notified by dispatch that the two men...
Drivers face charges after alleged road rage incident on I-94 causes crash
Some victims discharged from hospital following fatal East Lansing crash

Latest News

Jackson County farmers recognized with Young Farmers Award
Jackson County farmers Chris and Jackie Sanford recognized with Young Farmers Award
Staudt’s Rising Stars: Maddoc Taszreak
Staudt’s Rising Stars: Maddoc Taszreak
Advocates push for mental health care to combat gun violence in Michigan
Advocates push for mental health care to combat gun violence in Michigan
Advocates push for mental health care to combat gun violence in Michigan