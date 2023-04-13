Holt man sentenced to 3 years for assaulting police officers during Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan man was sentenced to three years behind bars Thursday for his involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Logan Barnhart, a 42-year-old man from Holt, was identified by an internet group in 2021 and he pleaded guilty in 2022 to assaulting police officers.

Barnhart reportedly grabbed an officer by the neck and body and dragged him down a set of stairs into a crowd that continued to attack the officer.

In addition to jail time, Barnhart was sentenced to three years of supervised release after his prison term. He also was ordered to pay a $3,688 fine and $2,000 in restitution.

