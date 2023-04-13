Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs gun violence prevention bills into law

By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be joined by gun violence prevention advocates, students and lawmakers Thursday morning as she signs gun violence prevention bills into law in East Lansing.

The new legislation will require universal background checks and safe storage measures in an effort to curb gun-related incidents in the state.

Background: Michigan lawmakers expected to pass gun reform proposals despite opposition

The bills, which were passed by the Michigan Legislature, aim to address the issue of gun violence by implementing stricter regulations on firearm sales and storage. Under the new laws, all firearm sales will require a background check to be conducted on the buyer. Additionally, the legislation mandates that firearms be securely stored to prevent unauthorized access, particularly in households with children.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed changes to dirt road maintenance raise concerns in Michigan counties
Police are asking the public to stay away from an active police scene located at the Walmart in...
Police situation at Owosso Walmart resolved
Police said before they arrived at the scene, they were notified by dispatch that the two men...
Drivers face charges after alleged road rage incident on I-94 causes crash
Some victims discharged from hospital following fatal East Lansing crash
Officials investigating crash in Bunkerhill Township

Latest News

MDOT construction projects ongoing, some projected to complete in fall
MDOT construction projects ongoing, some projected to complete in fall
MDOT construction projects ongoing, some projected to complete in fall
The Warm Temperatures Continue
Fretail Store in Lansing Mall to expand to better serve those in need
Fretail Store in Lansing Mall to expand to better serve those in need