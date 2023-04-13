Fretail Store in Lansing Mall to expand to better serve those in need

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Fretail Store - a popular destination for free essential items such as baby formula, clothing, diapers and food - is moving to a larger space.

The new location is directly across from the old store in the Lansing Mall and will provide even more resources for this in need.

Owner Mike Karl is excited about the expansion, which will see the store grow from 900 square feet to 6,200 square feet, with five separate spaces catering to different needs. These spaces will include a diaper bank, a kid’s store, a men’s store, a women’s store, and a free grocery store.

“That will allow people to come in with dignity to shop just like a big box store,” Karl said. “Push a cart, grab your items, bag them up at a fake use scan. Leave with dignity and not have to ask questions and stand there and feel ashamed, this is your store.”

Karl expresses gratitude to the community for its support, as well as a partnership with Home Depot that made the expansion possible. Donations for the new store are welcomed and can be dropped off during the Fretail Store’s normal business hours.

More information can be found on the Fretail Store website or its official Facebook page.

