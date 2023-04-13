First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We set a new record high temperature in Lansing Thursday with 83º. The old record high was 82º set in 1941. We will be close to record territory today with high temperatures in the low 80s. The record high today in Lansing is 83º and Jackson has a record of 84º set in 1936.

Enjoy the high temperatures in the 80s today and Saturday since some changes are expected starting Sunday. We see high temperatures in the low 70s Sunday followed by highs in the 40s Monday. Temperatures will start to moderate again as we head into the middle of next week.

Today plan on mostly sunny skies once again. The wind today will not be as strong as the last few days. Tonight we will turn partly cloudy with low temperatures in the 50s. We have some changes in the Saturday forecast with any rainfall holding off until the evening hours at the earliest. Most of Saturday we will see a mix of clouds and sun. Sunday a cold front brings showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms could contain strong winds and heavy downpours of rain Sunday afternoon. It will be windy Monday with rain showers and possibly a few flakes of snow.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 14, 2023

Average High: 57º Average Low 36º

Lansing Record High: 83° 1883

Lansing Record Low: 19° 1885

Jackson Record High: 84º 1936

Jackson Record Low: 20º 1950

