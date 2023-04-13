Caught on camera: Slice by Saddleback burglarized, cash register stolen

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A burglary was captured on cameras at the Slice by Saddleback on Pennsylvania Avenue in Lansing early Wednesday morning.

Surveillance cameras captured the thief throwing a rock through the window and making off with a cash register, forcing the restaurant to change its business practices. Despite the setback, the restaurant was back open for business just hours after the incident, though with changes to its cash-handling protocols.

The Lansing Police Department is currently investigating the incident, which occurred at about 3:30 a.m. The suspect, who concealed their face with a hood, walked into the restaurant and headed straight for the cash register. When they were unsuccessful in breaking open the cash box, the suspect took the entire register with them and left the scene.

“As we move forward, I don’t think we’ll carry cash inside the building just for safety protocol and just so we can avoid a situation moving forward,” said co-owner Matthew Gillett. “As for the time being right now, not accepting cash, of course, it’s not great, but some people like paying with cash and we don’t mind cash - and it just doesn’t allow those customers to enjoy a nice slice of pizza.”

Despite the burglary, Gillett remains positive and sees it as an isolated incident for their business.

“We have restaurants in town: one on the west side, one on the south side, one in Reo Town, and one in Okemos,” Gillett said. “We’ve been open, coming up on 80 years and this is actually the first time that we’ve directly been hit with a burglary.”

The restaurant was able to open as usual the following day, and Gillett expressed his hope that the stolen money would be put to good use by the thief.

“I hope whatever happens with that individual, that money goes to something and it helps them out,” Gillett said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

