Warm, windy Wednesday and trending headlines
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s with low humidity on Wednesday. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has what we can expect for the rest of the week. Plus Maureen Halliday has the top trending headlines.
More:
- Warm and windy today
- Video shows Louisville police under fire from bank shooter
- Michigan woman shares her miraculous transplant story
- Proposal allowing speed cameras in construction zones moves forward in Michigan
- 2nd Black lawmaker could be returned to Tennessee House
- Minn. college student charged in alleged violent plot after cache found in dorm
ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 12, 2023
- Average High: 56º Average Low 35º
- Lansing Record High: 83° 1977
- Lansing Record Low: 11° 1868
- Jackson Record High: 85º 1977
- Jackson Record Low: 16º 1940
