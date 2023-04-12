Warm, windy Wednesday and trending headlines

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has what we can expect for the rest of the week. Plus Maureen Halliday has the top trending headlines.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s with low humidity on Wednesday. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has what we can expect for the rest of the week. Plus Maureen Halliday has the top trending headlines.

More:

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

***If you are a regular user of the WILX News 10 App you may have noticed a change on the Weather Tab. The WILX News App will now take you to the First Alert Weather app for the latest information. If you do not have our First Alert Weather app on your phone or tablet search and download “WILX Weather” on Google Play or the Apple App Store***

ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 12, 2023

  • Average High: 56º Average Low 35º
  • Lansing Record High: 83° 1977
  • Lansing Record Low: 11° 1868
  • Jackson Record High: 85º 1977
  • Jackson Record Low: 16º 1940

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed changes to dirt road maintenance raise concerns in Michigan counties
The Michigan State Police launched an automatic expungement program on Tuesday, April 11. The...
MSP launches automatic expungement program
New extreme playground coming to Lansing
Police said before they arrived at the scene, they were notified by dispatch that the two men...
Drivers face charges after alleged road rage incident on I-94 causes crash
A Dodge Grand Caravan found early Sunday morning stuck along County Road 407 in northern Luce...
Michigan DNR officers help Metro Detroit family stranded in UP

Latest News

Police investigating crash in Bunkerhill Township
MSU students plan walkout in support of gun reform
The Lugnuts kicked off their baseball season with a bang with their home opener Friday against...
Lugnuts bring excitement back to Lansing with home opener
Warm And Windy Today