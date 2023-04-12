Volunteers help Capital Area Diaper Bank make a difference

From wrapping to distributing, the Capital Area Diaper Bank volunteers do it all.
By Amaya Kuznicki
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Diaper Bank supplies diapers to homeless and low-income families throughout Mid-Michigan.

The work they do wouldn’t be possible without help from a lot of volunteers. From wrapping to distributing, the Capital Area Diaper Bank volunteers do it all.

Ruth Bailey has been volunteering at the diaper bank for about a year and she doesn’t plan on stopping any time soon.

“It always feels good to feel like you’re making a difference in your world,” Bailey said.

The volunteers have the packaging system down to a science.

Karen Fox said the price of diapers is a huge barrier for families.

“We know they can’t afford them,” Fox said. “To be able to provide them with diapers for the four counties that we serve, it’s absolutely wonderful.”

Not only does Fox get to help her community, she’s also created a second family.

“We get into their stories. We cry with them. We laugh with them. It’s beautiful,” Fox said.

