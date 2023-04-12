Tony Petitti named new Big Ten commisioner

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten Conference Council of Presidents and Chancellors announced Wednesday that Tony Petitti has been named the seventh commissioner of the Big Ten Conference.

He will be replacing Kevin Warren, who was named president and executive officer of the Chicago Bears. Warren’s last day is Friday.

Petitti has served as deputy commissioner and COO of Major League Baseball and president and CEO of MLB Network. He has almost 40 years of experience in sports, media and business.

More information can be found on the official Big Ten website.

We are proud to announce the seventh Commissioner in the history of the Big Ten Conference, Tony Petitti 👏 #B1G



🔗 https://t.co/SOUId4VXAW pic.twitter.com/4yFlKW3fDk — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) April 12, 2023

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.