Tony Petitti named new Big Ten commisioner

By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten Conference Council of Presidents and Chancellors announced Wednesday that Tony Petitti has been named the seventh commissioner of the Big Ten Conference.

He will be replacing Kevin Warren, who was named president and executive officer of the Chicago Bears. Warren’s last day is Friday.

Petitti has served as deputy commissioner and COO of Major League Baseball and president and CEO of MLB Network. He has almost 40 years of experience in sports, media and business.

More information can be found on the official Big Ten website.

