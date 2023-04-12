Staudt on Sports LIVE: Impact of Hall’s return

By Tim Staudt and Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about the impact of Malik Hall’s return to the Michigan State Spartans and where the NHL will be venturing to later this year.

