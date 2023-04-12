Some victims discharged from hospital following fatal East Lansing crash

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police confirmed Wednesday that some of the six people hospitalized in a deadly April 5 crash have been discharged.

The crash happened in East Lansing, near the intersection of Lake Lansing and Coolidge roads. According to authorities, the crash involved two vehicles with multiple people in each vehicle. Police said two people died at the scene and six were rushed to a hospital.

Police have identified the two men killed in an East Lansing crash as a 19-year-old from Williamston and a 20-year-old from Lansing.

Background: Williamston teen among 2 killed in East Lansing crash

The investigation is ongoing. Police said the Ingham County Crash Reconstruction Team is still collecting evidence. When the investigation is complete, police said it will be sent to the Ingahm County

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Lansing Police Department at 517-319-6897.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.