Red Flag Warning: Weather conditions increase fire risk in Michigan

In effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday
By Amaya Kuznicki
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Weather conditions Wednesday have increased fire risk in Mid-Michigan. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning until 8 p.m.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will occur shortly. The high temperatures, together with the dry air and gusty winds, may lead to an increased risk of fires spreading quickly.

“You should not be burning at all today due to the high winds,” said Paul Rogers, a fire prevention specialist with the Department of Natural Resources.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, nine out of 10 wildfires are caused by people, and yard debris burning is the top cause of wildfires in Michigan.

“We’re asking people please don’t burn for a couple of days. Let some moisture come in, keep a watch on the weather,” Rogers said. “We’ll be working with the Weather Service as this wind event comes through and hopefully we’ll get some moisture this weekend.”

Delhi Fire Department Assistant Chief Leo Allaire said the high winds impact burning.

“It can pick up those embers and transfer those embers down wind anywhere from 30 to 50 feet and start another fire,” said Allaire.

Allaire said something as simple as tossing a cigarette out of a car window can ignite flames.

“Any time you have an open flame in the outdoors and you have dry conditions with the wind, low humidity, all those factors come into play with the heightened fire risk,” said Allaire.

The risk is continuing to be monitored by the DNR and the National Weather Service day by day.

Michigan’s Road to Restoration clinic helps people get back on the road
