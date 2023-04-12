Police presence at Owosso Walmart

By Emily Brown
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT
OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are asking the public to stay away from an active police scene located at the Walmart in Owosso.

TV5 cameras captured the incident in progress.

The Walmart Manager told TV5 that heavily armed police have a truck surrounded.

Police are asking that everyone stay away from the scene. There are no other details at this time.

Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more information.

