In My View: Detroit Lions’ draft picks crucial for ending playoff drought

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - All that publicity for Jeff Okudah when the Detroit Lions made him the third pick in the draft several years ago out of Ohio State.

Injuries hampered his time in Detroit, and now he has gone to the Atlanta Falcons for a draft choice. Teams just can’t afford to make such mistakes with high draft picks. That’s why the upcoming draft next month is crucial for the Lions, who hold picks #6 and #18 in the first round, along with five of the first 91 overall.

They have made numerous moves in the offseason, and acquiring impact draft picks is essential for any team seeking to end a prolonged playoff drought, as is the case with the Lions.

