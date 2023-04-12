Michigan’s Road to Restoration clinic helps people get back on the road

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People looking to get back behind the wheel had the chance to start their driver’s license restoration process Wednesday.

The State of Michigan’s “Road to Restoration” clinic came to the city of Lansing for a second year, putting people face-to-face with Secretary of State staff and volunteer lawyers who can help them work toward a clean slate.

Some people left the clinic with a driver’s license or learner’s permit in hand. Others, like DeWitt resident Daniel Schmidt, are just hoping to start the process in the more comfortable confines of Union Missionary Baptist Church.

Four years ago, Schmidt lost his license due to driving under the influence. He was also ticketed for driving without a license. He came to the clinic to get back on track.

“I’m a roofer and sider for the last 39 years,” he said. “I work at Walmart as a janitor at night, try to keep my bills paid. Otherwise, I try to do what’s right.”

If not for the clinic, Lansing resident Zach Bucklin said it would have taken him years to get his record cleaned up; mostly, because he didn’t know where to go to make that happen. But it was easy once the resources were right there in front of him.

“I’ve actually got two offenses that I have had trouble trying to get rid of,” he said. “but they’ve given me kind of a straightforward, here’s a phone number, call them, and get it figured out.”

Bucklin has been using public transportation to get around for quite some time, and he’s eager to take further steps toward full restoration. With a wife and three children at home, he said he’s looking forward to lifting a burden off their shoulders.

“It’s going to be nice,” Bucklin said. “Hopefully, we can get it squared away and back to the way things should be.”

Although this year’s Road to Restoration clinic has already passed, Deputy Legal Director for the Michigan Department of State Khyla Craine said it’s never too late to start the restoration process. She’s hopeful the clinic will return for another year.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.