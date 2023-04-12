Michigan lawmakers reintroduce Drive Safe Bill to restore driver’s licenses for immigrants

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lawmakers in Michigan are reintroducing a bill that aims to restore driver’s licenses for immigrants with the Drive Safe Bill. The bill, which was reintroduced to the House and Senate Wednesday morning, stands for Safety, Access, Freedom, and the Economy (SAFE).

The Drive Michigan Forward Coalition has been working since 2008 to reinstate driver’s licenses for immigrants.

“We know it doesn’t have to be this way. Together, we can make Michigan a place where freedom is for everyone,” said Nelly Fuentes, representative of We The People Michigan. “Our people in communities across the state have been coming together to fight for the right to take care of our families, to take care of each other, to enjoy a drive to the beach without fear of being pulled over.”

If the bill passes, it would allow immigrants and migrants to obtain a state ID or driver’s license with proof of identity and residency in Michigan.

