Meridian Township police ask public’s help in alleged retail fraud investigation

(The Meridian Township Police Department)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Meridian Township Police Department is requesting assistance with identifying three subjects.

They are wanted for questioning in a retail fraud investigation.

Anyone able to identify the subjects are asked to contact Officer Anderson at 517.853.4800 (Reference Case 23-1216).

