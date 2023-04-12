Meridian Township declares burn ban

(Meridian Township)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township has declared a burn ban Wednesday in response to dry conditions conducive to fire.

The burn ban has been implemented in Meridian Township due to a Red Flag Warning issued by the National Weather Service of Grand Rapids. This ban will last until further notice.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. The high temperatures, together with dry air and gusty winds, may lead to an increased risk of fires spreading quickly.

Residents are encouraged to be careful with activities that could possibly lead to a wildfire. Camping, outdoor grills, smoking materials, chain saws, and all terrain vehicles all have potential to throw a spark and ignite a fire.

For questions, please contact the Meridian Township Fire Department at 517.853.4700.

