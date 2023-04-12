Lugnuts bring excitement back to Lansing with season opener

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Baseball is back in Lansing. The Lugnuts kicked off their baseball season with a bang with their home opener Friday against the West Michigan Whitecaps.

Fans were excited for the first home game of the season and the summer-like weather only added to the excitement.

For many families in Lansing, taking their kids to their first baseball game is a dream come true. With warm weather, good food, and the Lugnuts playing, Jackson Field was the place to be for Lansing families.

“It’s kid-friendly, the kids always have a great time,” said Jessica Baldwin.

With nice weather on the forecast, Baldwin said they always make time to bring their kids to the Lugnuts game.

“We try to come probably twice a month,” Baldwin said. “It’s a good day for baseball, perfect weather. It’s just fun, good atmosphere, great people all around.”

For some parents, bringing their kids to the game brings back fond memories of their own childhood.

“We both grew up here, our parents both took us here since we were her age basically,” said Joshua Perez. “We’re going to hopefully plan on keeping this as a family tradition.”

His 8-month-old daughter is already a seasoned Lugnuts fan, and he is excited to share this experience with her.

“This is her third time actually being here,” Perez said. “And we’re just happy that we can share this moment. It’s a great turnout, and hopefully, we get a victory today,” he says with a smile.

The Lugnuts now have a five-game home stretch against the Whitecaps.

This Sunday is Capital City Market Kids Day, where kids are invited to come with their families and enjoy some fun throughout the ballpark.

