LIVE: Tom Izzo’s year-ender press conference

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University men’s basketball head coach Tom Izzo will hold his “year-ender” press conference at the Breslin Center on Wednesday. It’s expected that Izzo will talk about the upcoming recruiting class along with the returns of Tyson Walker and Malik Hall.

The Spartans will be bringing back five of their six leading scorers from the 2022-23 season.

