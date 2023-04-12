Kent County Sheriff’s Office arrests 5 teens following pursuit with stolen vehicle
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Kent County Sheriff’s Office arrested five teenagers Tuesday morning following a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle in Gaines Township.
According to authorities, a deputy spotted a Kia sedan stolen out of Jenison on Woodfield Drive at about 1 a.m. The vehicle fled on 60th Street and the deputy pursued it. The sheriff’s office said the vehicle ran over spike strips and continued south on Division Avenue, driving around a business and coming to a stop on Regal Avenue.
The sheriff’s office said inside the vehicle were two 15-year-old boys, two 17-year-old boys and a 16-year-old girl. They were all arrested.
The investigation is ongoing and will be reviewed by the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office.
Read next:
- Michigan State University students rally for gun reform, call for end of gun violence
- Red Flag Warning: Weather conditions increase fire risk in Michigan
- Some victims discharged from hospital following fatal East Lansing crash
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.