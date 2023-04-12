Kent County Sheriff’s Office arrests 5 teens following pursuit with stolen vehicle

By Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Kent County Sheriff’s Office arrested five teenagers Tuesday morning following a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle in Gaines Township.

According to authorities, a deputy spotted a Kia sedan stolen out of Jenison on Woodfield Drive at about 1 a.m. The vehicle fled on 60th Street and the deputy pursued it. The sheriff’s office said the vehicle ran over spike strips and continued south on Division Avenue, driving around a business and coming to a stop on Regal Avenue.

The sheriff’s office said inside the vehicle were two 15-year-old boys, two 17-year-old boys and a 16-year-old girl. They were all arrested.

The investigation is ongoing and will be reviewed by the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office.

