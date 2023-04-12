Ingham County District court celebrates sobriety court graduates

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday was truly a celebration for the graduates of the Ingham County Sobriety Court. It’s a program for those charged with misdemeanor crimes involving alcohol or drugs.

Katie is one of six people graduating from the program.

“I’ve opened up and allowed myself to be a little bit more vulnerable, and honest, as opposed to the shut-off person I was a year and a half ago,” said Katie.

Although Wednesday was more than a graduation, it’s another shot at life.

“Part of sobriety court is you have to be willing to do it. Everyone that comes into it you’re making that choice to come into it,” said Katie.

Right after a person’s arraignment, they are referred to Sobriety Court. Katie was charged with drinking and driving with a high blood alcohol content, which has a 180-day maximum jail sentence. Completing the program reduces her charge to a 93-day offense.

When Katie made the choice to stop drinking and start sobriety court, she wasn’t sure if the program would work.

“I came in with reservations,” Katie said. “I never expected to be able to say I’m happy on probation. My life was better on probation than it was the year prior.”

Dolores Pruitt is in the last phase of the program. The program consists of five phases which incorporate sobriety planning and the recovery process. Each phase lasts at least 12 weeks.

At the beginning of the program, she said she was scared to death.

“I do say different times that you could’ve offered me $100,000 and there’s no way you could have fun without drinking,” said Dolores Pruitt.

And now, she is finding ways to enjoy life without alcohol and with the help of others. Both Katie and Pruitt emphasized the importance of community.

“In order to be a user of substance, you usually use it in isolation, which is the opposite of community,” said Judge Donald Allen, Jr.

Since the start of the program, there have been 795 successful graduates. Inside the courtroom was filled with love and community. For Katie, her community included her emotional support kitty named Kevn.

“In a situation like this, where you can surround people with an interdisciplinary team, that is pulling and pushing and prodding to get them to where it is, they’re supposed to be, the chances of them recidivating becomes much more reduced, and it benefits our society,” said Allen.

Judge Donald Allen, Jr. said it’s important to connect with people. He added the program is more than probation.

“It’s really about rehabilitation and having people understand that this is how to live your life,” said Allen.

During the graduation ceremony, he also talked about self-love and self-worth as part of the process to recovery.

“A lot of people have trauma, and that trauma makes them look at themselves as being less than,” said Allen.

Katie is making sure she keeps those who want her to succeed in her life.

“Knowing that I wanted this and this was making my life better, and I wasn’t in the bad situation that I was in before, or sitting in jail that I had this opportunity to do something different that would really make me better as a person and better for the community,” said Katie.

Katie plans to continue working with Mid-Michigan Recovery Services and helping those who are struggling with an addiction. She hopes to one day attend law school.

