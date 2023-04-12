First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - High temperatures Wednesday climbed to 80º in both Lansing and Jackson. Expect similar high temperatures today as readings climb once again near 80º or possibly even the low 80s. Our record high temperature today in Lansing is 82º set in 1941 and 85º in Jackson also from 1941. After low temperatures tonight in the low 50s, readings climb once again to near 80º Friday afternoon. The warming trend will not last forever with high temperatures back in the low 60s Sunday and the low 40s Monday.

Today plan on mostly sunny skies across the area once again. Wind gusts near 25 MPH are possible this afternoon. Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight and Friday. Saturday starts out dry, but conditions will change as an approaching storm system brings the chance of rain Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. A few thunderstorms are possible Saturday evening, too. Rain showers hold on Sunday into Monday. It may be just cold enough late Sunday night into early Monday for a few snowflakes to mix in with the raindrops. Partly cloudy skies return for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 13, 2023

Average High: 57º Average Low 35º

Lansing Record High: 82° 1941

Lansing Record Low: 17° 1869

Jackson Record High: 85º 1941

Jackson Record Low: 17º 1950

