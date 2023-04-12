Fed up by LA pothole, Arnold Schwarzenegger fills it himself

This video still image provided by The Office of Arnold Schwarzenegger, shows former California...
This video still image provided by The Office of Arnold Schwarzenegger, shows former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, repairing a pot hole on a street in his Los Angeles neighborhood on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Fed up by an enormous pothole in his neighborhood, Schwarzenegger picked up a shovel and filled it himself.(The Office of Arnold Schwarzenegger via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fed up by an enormous pothole in his Los Angeles neighborhood, Arnold Schwarzenegger picked up a shovel and filled it himself.

The actor and former California governor tweeted a video Tuesday of him and a helper using packaged concrete to repair the road in the Brentwood area.

“Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it,” he wrote on Twitter. “I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go.”

A neighbor rolled down her car window and shouted her thanks at the action movie star.

“You’re welcome,” said Schwarzenegger, decked out in work boots, a leather jacket and shades reminiscent of his role in “Terminator.”

“You have to do it yourself. This is crazy. For three weeks I’ve been waiting for this hole to be closed,” he said.

Daniel Ketchell, a spokesperson for Schwarzenegger, said Brentwood residents made repeated requests for repairs since winter storms opened up potholes and cracks on local roads.

Mayor Karen Bass last week announced a plan to address what she called an unprecedented number of damaged streets across the city. Since Dec. 30, Los Angeles has received 19,692 service requests for repairs, and as of April 6, crews had filled at least 17,549 potholes, officials said.

The Department of Public Works did not immediately respond to an email asking whether the pothole Schwarzenegger filled had been scheduled to be repaired.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed changes to dirt road maintenance raise concerns in Michigan counties
Police investigate bomb threat at Sparrow Hospital. No bomb was found according to officials.
Sparrow Hospital lockdown lifted after bomb threat
Quarantine implemented in Michigan counties to stop Box Tree Moth spread
Multi-family feud leads to pots thrown at Lansing store
One person dead after ATV accident in Lansing

Latest News

The Lugnuts kicked off their baseball season with a bang with their home opener Friday against...
Lugnuts bring excitement back to Lansing with season opener
Officials are calling a fire at a Texas dairy farm one of the deadliest in the history of the...
Nearly 20,000 cattle die in fire at dairy farm
Darius A. Paduch was charged with sexually abusing patients.
Urologist accused of patient sexual abuse, including of minors
Police released body camera video of the Louisville bank shooting.
Kentucky bank shooting: Police release body camera video