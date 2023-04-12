Enjoy several celebrations in April with Schuler Books

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - April is one of our favorite months at Schuler Books as it holds two fun celebrations. Record Store Day and Independent Bookstore Day!

Some of you may not know but we have an extensive music section with a curated selection of vinyl and CD’s. So in addition to being an independent bookstore, we’re also an independent record store!

Record Store Day is Saturday April 22 this year. It was created 16 years ago to promote and celebrate independent record stores. On that day, we are able to offer exclusives available only to independent record stores. You’ll find rare vinyl, special editions, eps, singles, cds and more.

The most desirable titles sell out quickly as supply is limited, and we often have people lining up in the early to improve their chances of nabbing them. This year you’ll find a highly coveted release of Taylor Swift’s Folklore: the long pond studio sessions.

We never know for sure what we’ll get until it arrives, but we always post what we receive on social media, so be sure to check our Instagram and Facebook pages for updates. We are not allowed to hold items, or sell any earlier than Saturday when we open at 10am. It’s always a really fun morning.

Independent Bookstore Day is on Saturday April 29 this year. So we’ll have two big weekends in a row. It’s always one of our favorite days of the year. We have exclusive merchandise for sale, lots of giveaways and freebies for customers who stop in as well as a chance to win book totes full of books while supplies last and a year’s worth of audiobooks from Libro.fm

It’s a chance for us to celebrate with our customers over the love of books and bookstores!

Some of the exclusive items we’re expecting are tote bags, pins, banned books puzzles, water bottles, blackwing pencils, and Richard Scarry Lowly Worm plush and baby onesie.

Exclusive books we’ll have are:

-Tales of the Weird: An Uncanny Introduction a book of chilling short stories

-signed paperback with exclusive content of Pure Color by Sheila Heti,

-exclusive edition of Little People, BIG DREAMS, Amanda Gorman

-exclusive edition, including an author letter, of the award winning The Poet X by Alezabeth Acevedo.

-The Mighty Bite by Nathan Hale with exclusive signed bookplate and art print

And for added fun, we are partnering with Indie Bookstores across the state on the MI Book Hop where you can visit stores over a two week period as well as complete other fun bookish activities for a chance to win gift cards to your favorite bookstores. For full details go to mibookhop.com or @mibookhop on Instagram.

