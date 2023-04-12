Curwood Castle exhibit commemorates 100 years of literary history

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - The Curwood Castle in Owosso is celebrating its 100-year anniversary with a look into its past.

The exhibit gives a look at never-before-seen items from author James Oliver Curwood.

Denice Grace has been giving tours of Curwood Castle for more than a decade. She said most people who visit want to learn about the author’s legacy and more about the big yellow castle.

Construction of the castle started in 1922. It was actually an inspirational writing studio for the author. Curwood wrote several books on a typewriter that is on exhibit, many of which became major motion pictures.

“We opened for the season March 14, which was the exact day they broke ground on the castle,” Grace said. “The castle was built by local author and movie conservationist, early movie pioneer, James Oliver Curwood. In the 1920′s, he was the highest paid author in the world, the first one to make over one million dollars.”

Curwood Castle tours are open to the public Tuesday through Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

More information can be found on its official website.

