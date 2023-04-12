City of Jackson to begin hydrant flushing

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson’s Department of Public Works (DPW) plans to begin flushing hydrants on Monday, April 17.

The flushing will begin in the southwest section of Jackson and is expected to wrap-up on Tuesday, May 2 in the northeast section between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Residents may experience low water pressure or possibly no water for a short time when flushing is happening in the area.

The flushing is necessary to maintain the quality of the City of Jackson’s water system, such as washing iron and sediment out of water mains, cleaning pipes, and refreshing the water system. This sediment does not affect water quality, but can cause water to become discolored. The water is safe to drink and discoloration often disappears within a short time, according to city officials.

Residents are advised not to wash clothing while lines are being flushed in or around their neighborhoods because water can become discolored.

Because there will be temporary impacts to water service, the City of Jackson urges residents to be aware of when flushing is happening in their area so they are not alarmed.

A map that indicates the areas and dates scheduled for flushing is posted on the city’s website and social media platforms. It will also be sent to residents through a CodeRED message.

Questions about hydrant flushing should be directed to the “Report a Concern” feature on the City of Jackson’s website or by calling the DPW at 517-788-4170.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.